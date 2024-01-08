en English
Transportation

New Transport Hub Takes Shape Near M5 as Cheltenham Awaits Summer Opening

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
New Transport Hub Takes Shape Near M5 as Cheltenham Awaits Summer Opening

A new dawn in sustainable transport is rising in west Cheltenham as the development of a multimillion-pound park and ride facility near the M5 is taking shape. The progress of this £26 million project, located in Hatherley near the Arle Court roundabout on the A40, is clearly apparent with the assembly of vertical slats forming the exterior façade of the future transport hub.

From Metal Framework to Visible Transformation

Previously, the structure had showcased only its metal framework, offering little indication of its final appearance. However, the recent addition of vertical slats has begun to give a tangible form to the building, providing motorists with a clear vision of the forthcoming transport hub.

More Than Just a Car Park

Set to open in the summer, the Hatherley Lane transport hub aims to transform the transport landscape of Cheltenham by offering an impressive 980 parking spaces, a notable increase from the current 576. But this is far more than just a car park. This green transport initiative will feature amenities such as covered seating, real-time information screens, and an information desk. Furthermore, comprehensive toilet facilities, including a Changing Places toilet, will ensure inclusivity for all passengers.

A Boost for Sustainable Transport

More than just a transport hub, the project represents a commitment to sustainable transport within Cheltenham. It aims to enhance bus services and improve connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists, ultimately striving to reduce the number of car trips into the town, thus potentially reducing carbon emissions and contributing to a cleaner, greener Cheltenham.

Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

