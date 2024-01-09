New Mexico Braces for Winter Storm: Safety Measures and Traveler Advice

As the winter season descends upon northeastern New Mexico, the Department of Transportation is bracing for the characteristic blizzard-like conditions. Travis Martinez, a Public Information Officer for District 4, revealed that the department has geared up trucks for road salting and has a full team on standby, ready to combat the impending storm. However, he elucidated that de-icers, the typical combatants against icy roads, lose efficacy during blizzards due to the low visibility and high winds. These challenging environmental conditions blow the de-icers off the roads, potentially leading to perilous driving conditions and imminent road closures by the Department of Public Safety.

Travelers’ Take on the Upcoming Storm

Amidst this seemingly hostile weather, travelers like Joshua Cortner, journeying from Mississippi, are having to navigate unfamiliar territory. Despite his inexperience with snow, Cortner stressed the importance of continuing to work and adapt to the weather conditions. He further advised fellow road users to exercise caution around large trucks, highlighting that they require longer distances to come to a halt.

Department of Transportation’s Safety Measures and Advice

In anticipation of the winter storm, Martinez shared some invaluable safety tips for travelers. He recommended carrying essentials such as flashlights, jumper cables, blankets, cellphones equipped with chargers, water, and food. These items are crucial for anyone who might find themselves stranded due to the storm. Martinez also advised those who have to pull over during their journey to stay in their cars with the headlights on, a measure that can increase their visibility in the storm and ensure their safety until help arrives.