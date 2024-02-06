Network Rail Launches 500,000 Platform Upgrade at Addiewell Station

Network Rail, the authority responsible for Britain's railway infrastructure, is poised to kick off a significant platform upgrade at Scotland's Addiewell station. Allocated with a robust budget of 500,000, the project involves a complete revamp of the existing platform, replacing it with a modern and more maintainable surface. This significant undertaking forms part of a larger scheme aimed at bolstering Scotland's Railway infrastructure.

Upgrade Schedule and Its Impact

According to the project timeline, construction work is slated to commence at 01:00hrs on Saturday, February 10, and will continue for an estimated period of 12 weeks, wrapping up at 06:00hrs on Friday, May 10. For the project's duration, Addiewell station will be temporarily out of service, with train services ceasing their stops at this station.

To minimize inconvenience, passengers intending to travel to or from Addiewell will be offered rail replacement bus services to and from West Calder station. This interim measure ensures that the station's closure does not disrupt the travel plans of regular commuters and travellers.

Improving Maintenance and Safety

While the station has been operating safely thanks to previous repairs, the new upgrade aims to incorporate cutting-edge maintenance technology for a more effective and long-lasting outcome. Key improvements include the installation of an improved drainage system to prevent water pooling on the platform and a smoother surface to reduce the risk of trip-related accidents.

Helen Agnew, the project manager from Network Rail, acknowledged the temporary inconvenience the closure will cause. She assured that the authority has taken measures to minimize disruptions, including the provision of replacement buses. In a public statement, Agnew expressed her gratitude for the understanding and patience of passengers and local residents as they await the completion of the upgrade.

Investing in Scotland's Railway

This 500,000 platform upgrade at Addiewell station is just one aspect of the ongoing investment into Scotland's Railway. The aim is to enhance the journey experience for customers and improve safety and comfort at the station. This focus on substantial investment in the railway's infrastructure will undoubtedly shape the future of Scotland's railway network, providing a modern, reliable, and efficient service to all passengers.