Neighborhood and Side Streets Remain Unplowed Amid Snowfall

As the snowflakes continue to blanket the city, the neighborhood and side streets at Florence Boulevard and Spencer remain untouched by the snow plows. From the vantage point of our live report, the streets are covered in a thick layer of fresh, unplowed snow, serving as a vivid reminder of the ongoing snowfall’s intensity.

Unrelenting Snowfall and Its Consequences

As the snow continues to fall at a steady pace, driving conditions have become increasingly challenging. The effect of the wind, which carries the snow around, adds another layer of difficulty, particularly on east-west streets. Underscoring the need for caution, our reporter Waverle Monroe advises drivers to reduce their speeds and exercise extra care, especially when exiting their neighborhoods.

Plowing Activity and Neighborhood Roads

While the city’s main arteries may have seen some activity by contract plows, the same cannot be said for the neighborhood roads. Despite the early hour, the lack of service on these streets is a cause for concern, particularly for those who must commute to work or school. As the snow continues to pile up, the roads become more treacherous, making the journey out of these neighborhoods particularly perilous.

Snow Emergencies and Parking Regulations

As a result of the ongoing snowfall, various communities in the Quad Cities area have declared snow emergencies. These emergencies come with strict parking regulations to facilitate the plowing of streets. Violations of these rules can result in hefty fines. Additionally, residents are urged to shovel their sidewalks after plowing to ensure pedestrian safety.