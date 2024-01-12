Navigating Winter Roads: Minnesota State Patrol Offers Safety Tips Amid La Crosse Snowfall

As winter’s icy grasp tightens over the La Crosse area, the snowflakes continue their relentless descent, painting the landscape white and making roads treacherous. The authorities are urging drivers to exercise utmost caution. If possible, they should avoid venturing out into the severe weather conditions, safeguarding their own lives and those of others.

Minnesota State Patrol’s Safe Driving Tips

Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol, a seasoned veteran in dealing with the capriciousness of winter weather, has offered several invaluable tips for those who must brave the elements and hit the road. He strongly advises against traveling during heavy snowfall or until road conditions have significantly improved.

However, should necessity dictate travel, he suggests allowing extra time for journeys. Timing is crucial, as haste often leads to accidents in these challenging conditions. His advice is to increase the following distance, providing enough space for sudden braking, especially if the vehicle in front spins out or loses control.

Maintaining Distance from Snow Plows

Sgt. Christianson also highlighted the importance of giving snow plows enough room to operate. He warns against crowding the plow, as tailgating these vehicles can lead to dangerous whiteout conditions that obliterate visibility. It’s crucial to maintain a safe distance from the plows, giving them the space they need to clear the roads effectively.

What to do in an Accident

In the unfortunate event of an accident or if a vehicle ends up in a ditch, he insists drivers call 9-1-1 immediately. His guidance is to stay inside the vehicle until help arrives, a safer alternative to trying to navigate the treacherous conditions on foot. He also suggests drivers assemble an emergency kit for winter travel, complete with extra winter clothing, blankets, water bottles, protein bars, and a phone charger.

As snow continues to fall, authorities reiterate their plea for drivers in La Crosse to exercise caution. With winter’s unpredictability, it’s better to be safe than sorry.