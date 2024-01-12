en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Navigating Winter Roads: Minnesota State Patrol Offers Safety Tips Amid La Crosse Snowfall

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Navigating Winter Roads: Minnesota State Patrol Offers Safety Tips Amid La Crosse Snowfall

As winter’s icy grasp tightens over the La Crosse area, the snowflakes continue their relentless descent, painting the landscape white and making roads treacherous. The authorities are urging drivers to exercise utmost caution. If possible, they should avoid venturing out into the severe weather conditions, safeguarding their own lives and those of others.

Minnesota State Patrol’s Safe Driving Tips

Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol, a seasoned veteran in dealing with the capriciousness of winter weather, has offered several invaluable tips for those who must brave the elements and hit the road. He strongly advises against traveling during heavy snowfall or until road conditions have significantly improved.

However, should necessity dictate travel, he suggests allowing extra time for journeys. Timing is crucial, as haste often leads to accidents in these challenging conditions. His advice is to increase the following distance, providing enough space for sudden braking, especially if the vehicle in front spins out or loses control.

Maintaining Distance from Snow Plows

Sgt. Christianson also highlighted the importance of giving snow plows enough room to operate. He warns against crowding the plow, as tailgating these vehicles can lead to dangerous whiteout conditions that obliterate visibility. It’s crucial to maintain a safe distance from the plows, giving them the space they need to clear the roads effectively.

What to do in an Accident

In the unfortunate event of an accident or if a vehicle ends up in a ditch, he insists drivers call 9-1-1 immediately. His guidance is to stay inside the vehicle until help arrives, a safer alternative to trying to navigate the treacherous conditions on foot. He also suggests drivers assemble an emergency kit for winter travel, complete with extra winter clothing, blankets, water bottles, protein bars, and a phone charger.

As snow continues to fall, authorities reiterate their plea for drivers in La Crosse to exercise caution. With winter’s unpredictability, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

0
Safety Transportation Weather
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
11 mins ago
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
As Knoxville shivers under the icy grip of winter, the chilling specter of hypothermia looms large. Hypothermia, a grave condition that arises when the body loses heat faster than it can generate, can plunge the body’s temperature below the norm of 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit to perilous levels. The early warning signs of this insidious condition
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
Connecticut on High Alert: Third Rainstorm of the Week Sparks Flooding Fears
32 mins ago
Connecticut on High Alert: Third Rainstorm of the Week Sparks Flooding Fears
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse
46 mins ago
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse
Teen Narrowly Escapes Death in Snowmobile Accident
14 mins ago
Teen Narrowly Escapes Death in Snowmobile Accident
Houston Preempts Hard Freeze with Community Warming Centers
24 mins ago
Houston Preempts Hard Freeze with Community Warming Centers
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Departures Amid Forecasted Storm
28 mins ago
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Departures Amid Forecasted Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
55 seconds
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
2 mins
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
2 mins
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
3 mins
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
3 mins
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
4 mins
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
5 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
8 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
8 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app