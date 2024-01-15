en English
Safety

National Capital Enveloped in Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
The National Capital is in the clutches of a severe cold wave, marked by a significant drop in temperatures and dense fog that has enveloped the region.

The icy winds and frost-laden mornings are compelling residents to adopt additional measures to stay warm. The dense fog is causing a significant reduction in visibility, leading to difficulties in road traffic, with drivers advised to proceed with caution.

Disruptions in Transportation

The adverse weather conditions have led to disruptions in flight and train schedules, causing inconvenience to commuters. Delays and cancellations are reported across various transportation services due to low visibility. The authorities have advised passengers to stay informed about their travel schedules and make necessary arrangements.

Authorities have issued advisories urging the public to stay updated about the weather conditions and take precautions to ensure safety. Schools in Delhi have reopened with altered class timings, and residents are encouraged to remain indoors as much as possible. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is under the ‘very poor’ category, adding another level of concern for the residents amidst the cold wave.

Forecast and Monitoring

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the persistence of ‘dense to very dense fog’ conditions over north India for the next 4-5 days. A new western disturbance is expected to impact the weather, possibly causing rainfall thereafter.

The situation is being closely monitored by the meteorological department to provide timely warnings and advice to the public. The temperature in Ludhiana has been recorded at 2.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter season, and no significant relief from the cold wave is predicted till January 16.

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

