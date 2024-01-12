MV Isle of Islay: A Beacon of Hope for Scotland’s Troubled Maritime Infrastructure

Mark your calendars for March 16, 2024, as the maritime landscape of Scotland prepares to welcome a significant addition. The MV Isle of Islay, one of four new ferries constructed in Turkey, is ready to break the water. This momentous event signals a decisive advancement in Scotland’s maritime infrastructure, particularly when contrasted with the beleaguered Ferguson Marine project.

The Troubled Waters of the Ferguson Marine Project

Plagued by extensive delays and alarming cost overruns, the Ferguson Marine project has been a source of concern for Scotland. The initial two vessels from this endeavour, the MV Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa, were first slated for delivery in the early half of 2018. However, they find themselves adrift, over six years overdue, with mounting costs potentially quadrupling the initial estimate of £97 million. Despite the current anticipation for Glen Sannox’s delivery in March 2023, doubts continue to cloud its timeline. The Glen Rosa, meanwhile, isn’t expected to dock until May 2025.

The Smooth Sailing of MV Isle of Islay

In stark contrast, the Turkish-built MV Isle of Islay has navigated its construction phase without a hitch. Designed to serve Islay and Jura, the ferry remains steadfast on course, both schedule-wise and budget-wise. Its delivery is slated for October 2024, and a grand official naming ceremony is in the works on Islay by the year’s end. The commencement of MV Isle of Islay’s construction and that of its sister ship, MV Loch Indaal, dates back to October 2022. The project was undertaken at the Cemre shipyard, with the contract ringing in at £105 million.

A New Wave of Capacity and Sustainability

These state-of-the-art 310-foot ferries are no ordinary vessels. They are designed to accommodate up to 450 passengers and either 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles. This marks a 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes. More than just boosting capacity, the new ferries also aim for a substantial reduction in emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals. The ferry operator, CalMac, is already charting the course for the 2024-25 winter timetable, assuming the two new vessels under construction in Scotland will not yet be ready for service.