Municipal Council's Proposals Aim to Boost Safety and Infrastructure in Kuwait

Municipal Council Proposes Changes to Improve Safety and Infrastructure

In a recent session of the Municipal Council, members Alia Al-Farsi and Vice President Khaled Al-Mutairi presented proposals aimed at enhancing municipal infrastructure and safety. These proposals, if implemented, would address the issue of delivery bikes occupying sidewalks and the establishment of weighing stations for trucks.

Regulating Delivery Bikes for Pedestrian Safety

Alia Al-Farsi's proposal focused on addressing the issue of delivery bikes parking and driving on sidewalks. This issue has become a growing concern for pedestrians, as it poses a risk to their safety and disrupts the cleanliness and aesthetics of the city.

"The presence of delivery bikes on sidewalks is not only a nuisance, but it also poses a real threat to pedestrians, especially children and the elderly," Al-Farsi said.

Al-Farsi's proposal involves coordination with various authorities, including the Kuwait Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Ministry of Interior. The plan is to regulate delivery bike usage and prohibit them from parking and driving on sidewalks. This would help protect pedestrians, maintain cleanliness, and enhance the appearance of the country.

Establishing Weighing Stations for Trucks

Vice President Khaled Al-Mutairi introduced a proposal to establish weighing stations for trucks. This proposal aims to ensure compliance with weight and height specifications, in response to the significant damage caused by excessive loads on the roads.

"The excessive weight of trucks has caused significant damage to our roads, resulting in costly repairs and maintenance," Al-Mutairi said.

The proposal would require all trucks to undergo weighing at designated stations before entering and leaving the country. This measure would help regulate truck loads, reduce road damage, and ultimately improve pedestrian safety.

Improving Municipal Infrastructure and Safety

The proposals by Alia Al-Farsi and Khaled Al-Mutairi are part of a larger effort by the Municipal Council to improve municipal infrastructure and safety. These proposals aim to address issues that affect the daily lives of Kuwait's citizens and enhance the overall appearance of the country.

"Our goal is to create a safe and beautiful environment for all of our citizens," Al-Farsi said. "We believe that by addressing these issues, we can make a real difference in the lives of the people who call Kuwait home."

The Municipal Council is currently considering these proposals and is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks. If approved, these measures would be implemented in the near future.

In conclusion, the Municipal Council is taking steps to improve municipal infrastructure and safety in Kuwait. The proposals by Alia Al-Farsi and Khaled Al-Mutairi aim to address the issues of delivery bikes occupying sidewalks and excessive loads on trucks. These measures, if implemented, would enhance pedestrian safety, regulate truck loads, and improve the appearance of the country.