Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: A Beacon of Progress with 11.8% EIRR

In a recent Rajya Sabha session, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, estimating it at an impressive 11.8 percent. This figure was derived from a comprehensive feasibility study conducted by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: A Game Changer

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, a pioneering initiative in India's railway sector, is poised to revolutionize connectivity between the bustling business centers of Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. With a sanctioned cost of Rs. 1,08,000 crore, the project is a testament to the nation's commitment to infrastructural development and economic growth.

In response to queries from TMC MP Jawhar Sircar, Minister Vaishnaw provided an update on the revised total estimated cost, projected completion dates for various sections of the train line, and progress updates aligned with each deadline.

Making Progress: Pier Foundations, Construction, and Girder Casting

The minister reported significant progress in several key areas of the project. As of now, 71 percent of the necessary land acquisition has been completed, while 93 percent of the pier foundation work and 52 percent of the pier construction are already done.

Furthermore, 29 percent of the total required girder casting and 12 percent of girder launching have been accomplished. These developments signify that the project is steadily moving towards its projected completion date.

Connecting Economic Powerhouses: Gujarat and Maharashtra

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project aims to link the economic powerhouses of Gujarat and Maharashtra, two states with high growth rates. By connecting these regions, the bullet train is expected to facilitate seamless transportation and stimulate economic activity.

The railway minister's announcement of the project's EIRR at 11.8 percent underscores the potential returns on investment, making it an attractive prospect for further development and expansion.

As India continues to build its high-speed rail network, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project stands as a beacon of progress and innovation, promising transformative benefits for the nation's economy and its people.

With the project's steady progress and an encouraging EIRR, the future of high-speed rail in India looks decidedly bright.