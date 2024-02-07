Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 80 Causes Major Traffic Disruption

A serious collision on Sacramento's Interstate 80 has precipitated a significant traffic jam, disrupting the daily commute for numerous locals. The incident, which took place near the Greenback lane, involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. This major disruption has forced the closure of the highway's primary westbound lane, triggering a ripple effect of congestion that extends all the way to Roseville.

Rush Hour Nightmare

The accident occurred early in the morning, around 8:30 am, at the onset of the city's rush hour. California Highway Patrol officers were quick to arrive on the scene where they attended to the injured motorcyclist. The severity of the injuries remains undisclosed. As emergency crews worked diligently to clear the scene, traffic began to accumulate, with the slowdown beginning around the Riverside and Kirby Douglas Boulevard area and persisting past Greenback lane.

Travel Disruptions Continue

Commuters have been cautioned to brace for significant delays, with traffic reported to be barely moving back at Antelope Road. The travel time on Interstate 80 out of Roseville has surged to an estimated 35 minutes as a direct consequence of the crash. Meanwhile, traffic flow on Highway 50 remains unaffected, and Highway 99 near Florin Road is experiencing its usual slowdown.

Additional Highway Concerns

Adding to the traffic woes, chain controls have been enforced for drivers heading into the Sierra due to snowy conditions. A substantial accident involving a big rig has caused further highway disruption, with the 40,000-pound truck veering off the road. The truck is currently in the process of being recovered, contributing to the day's traffic complications.