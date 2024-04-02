Morocco Allocates $69m for Kénitra-Marrakech High-Speed Rail Line, Awards CRDC Preliminary Design Contract

Moroccan National Railways (ONCF) has committed Dirhams 695m ($US 69m) towards the construction of a transformative 492km high-speed rail line connecting Kénitra and Marrakech, set to revolutionize transportation in the region. The line, designed for speeds of up to 350 km/h, will link major urban centers including Rabat, Salé, and Casablanca, and features the development of a new station in Marrakech and a maintenance facility in Kénitra. To ensure environmental and social compliance, ONCF has also initiated the tendering process for a Dirhams 10.4m contract focusing on regulatory adherence in aspects such as land clearance and groundwater protection.

Advertisment

With trains operating at speeds of up to 320km/h, the new line aims to enhance connectivity between Morocco's major cities, fostering economic growth and improving accessibility. The inclusion of Rabat-Agdal, Ain Sebaa, and other connections to the existing ONCF network underscores the project's strategic importance. Simultaneously, ONCF's commitment to environmental and social compliance, highlighted by the tendering for specialized services, reaffirms its dedication to sustainable development. This approach ensures that the project not only meets current regulatory standards but also addresses critical areas such as construction waste management and the protection of natural resources.

International Collaborations and Future Prospects

In a significant move towards realizing the Kénitra-Marrakech high-speed line, ONCF has awarded the China Railway Design Corporation (CRDC) the contract for the preliminary design of the Marrakech - Agadir high-speed line after a competitive open tendering process. This international collaboration signals Morocco's openness to leveraging global expertise in developing its infrastructure. The CRDC's involvement brings valuable experience to the table, potentially setting new benchmarks for high-speed rail projects in Africa.

The allocation of substantial funds towards the Kénitra-Marrakech high-speed line and the strategic partnership with CRDC mark significant milestones in Morocco's infrastructure development. As the project progresses, it promises to not only enhance the nation's transportation network but also contribute to its socio-economic development. The focus on environmental and social compliance further exemplifies Morocco's commitment to responsible and sustainable growth. As the project unfolds, it will undoubtedly serve as a case study for high-speed rail development in emerging economies, showcasing the balance between innovation, sustainability, and international cooperation.