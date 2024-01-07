Month-Long Closure of Royal Oak Road in Halesowen for Gas Mains Replacement

A major thoroughfare in Halesowen, the Royal Oak Road, will be closed for a month to enable the replacement of gas mains, according to a public announcement by Dudley Council. The closure will commence on Monday, January 15 and is slated to end by Friday, February 16, provided the works proceed as planned. During this period, vehicular traffic will be barred from the specified stretch of road—specifically, from the junction of Carters Lane to the junction of Frankley Avenue.

Impact on Local Traffic

Dudley Council’s directive disallows waiting, loading, or unloading of vehicles on Royal Oak Road during the closure. This effectively means that vehicles will be prohibited from entering or proceeding along the road. This measure is necessary to ensure the smooth and safe execution of the gas mains replacement works.

Provision for Unexpected Delays

While the official order for the road closure is set to remain valid for a maximum duration of 18 months, this is merely a contingency measure. It’s a provision to accommodate any unexpected events or delays that may occur during the replacement works. However, once the replacement works are completed, the road closure will be lifted, even if it’s before the end of the 18-month period.

Anticipated Completion

As it stands, the works are expected to be completed by February 16. Should this be the case, the restriction on traffic will be lifted thereafter, restoring normalcy and easing the temporary inconvenience caused to the local residents and commuters.