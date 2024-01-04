en English
Transportation

Monterey County Announces Construction Bids for New FORTAG Segment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
The Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) has set the wheels in motion for a new segment of the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway (FORTAG) project, with a call for construction bids now open. This segment, passing through the city of Del Rey Oaks, is a pivotal addition to the trail and is estimated to cost $12.3 million.

Paving the Way for Connectivity

The proposed 1.5-mile segment aims to enhance community connectivity within the Monterey County region, linking residents to key destinations such as CSU Monterey Bay and the Fort Ord National Monument. The trail, which is scheduled to connect Fremont Boulevard to Del Rey Woods Elementary School in Seaside, will feature a 12-foot wide raised pathway and an underpass beneath Canyon Del Rey Boulevard.

Project Funding and Timeframes

The first phase of the trail is financially bolstered by a $10.3 million grant from the California Active Transportation Program and an additional $2 million from local Measure X funding. An open pre-bid meeting is set for January 9, with electronic bids accepted through January 25. The entire FORTAG project is envisioned as a 28-mile paved trail with open-space buffers, designed to safely accommodate pedestrians and cyclists alike.

The Bigger Picture

As the call for bids goes out, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County not only kickstarts a new phase of the FORTAG project but also reinforces the region’s commitment to enhancing community connectivity and promoting sustainable modes of transport. By linking residents to key destinations, the trail is set to become an essential artery in the county’s mobility infrastructure, enhancing the quality of life for its inhabitants.

Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

