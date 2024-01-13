en English
Automotive

Montana’s Severe Winter Weather: The Hidden Hazard of Low Tire Pressure

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Montana’s Severe Winter Weather: The Hidden Hazard of Low Tire Pressure

Winter has seized Montana in its icy grip, plunging the state into sub-zero temperatures that range from a biting -35 to an almost unthinkable -60 degrees windchill. This intense cold, combined with heavy snowfall in the western mountain areas and lighter snow in the east, has radically disrupted daily life and made travel a hazardous endeavor.

The Cold’s Impact on Travel

As the frost descends, roads transform into treacherous ribbons of ice, leading to a rise in accidents and stranding many drivers. Black ice, slippery roads, and blowing snow pose significant risks for those brave, or desperate, enough to venture out. But it is a less obvious, but equally frustrating problem that has become a constant annoyance for drivers: the activation of the low tire pressure warning light in vehicles.

Tire Pressure and the Cold

This sudden plague of warning lights is not a random occurrence, but is directly tied to the drop in air pressure within the tires caused by the extreme cold. Tires naturally lose air pressure over time, and this process accelerates in cold weather. For every 10-degree drop in temperature, tires lose about 1 PSI of pressure. This leads to the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) alerting drivers of the reduced pressure, necessitating the addition of air to the tires.

Challenges in Maintaining Tire Pressure

However, maintaining tire pressure is a challenge in these severe winter conditions. Air compressors, often relied upon to inflate tires, frequently break down in extreme cold due to moisture in the lines freezing. Despite this, there are still options for drivers. Tire shops, oil change stations, and car dealerships often have functioning air compressors and can air up tires, often at no cost.

As Montana battles with this deep freeze, the National Weather Service has issued severe weather alerts, including a winter storm warning, avalanche warning, and wind chill warning. These dire conditions pose significant risks for people without shelter, and local shelters and organizations are stepping up to provide assistance and resources. Despite the difficulties, the spirit of Montana is evident in the collective efforts to endure this harsh winter.

Automotive Transportation Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

