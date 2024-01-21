Missouri Prepares for Sleet Storm: A Warning to Commuters

In the face of an imminent sleet storm early Monday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) has put out a call to arms for drivers and commuters in the St. Louis area. The department is bracing for freezing rain and icy roadways, conditions that could prove hazardous for the unprepared.

MODOT's Recommendations

MODOT's advice to the public is clear and threefold: delay travel times, work from home, or take the day off. These measures are an attempt to minimize risks associated with treacherous icy conditions. For those who must venture out on the roads, the advice is to leave early, drive with an abundance of caution, ensure a full tank of gas, and carry warm clothing and emergency supplies.

Missouri Highway State Patrol's Warning

The Missouri Highway State Patrol shares MODOT's sense of urgency. The patrol urges drivers to exercise extreme caution, focusing their concerns on elevated surfaces and bridges, which are especially susceptible to icing. They also underscore the importance of staying informed about road conditions and preparing vehicles for the ordeal. The patrol advises residents to brace for potential delays in emergency response times due to the extreme weather conditions.

Measures Taken By MODOT

MODOT is not standing by idly. The department is proactively treating roads to mitigate the storm's impact and encourages people to stay home if possible. They plead with drivers to give their treatment trucks ample space on the roads to carry out their work. The department also underscores the importance of monitoring local news for updates and prioritizing safety during these challenging weather conditions.