Mexico City Airport Tightens Flight Schedule Compliance, Introduces Strict Measures

As of this Tuesday, April 25, in a significant move to maintain operational safety and quality, the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) announced that commercial airline flights operating outside their assigned hours will not be granted takeoff permission. This development follows the publication of the "ACTIONS TO GUARANTEE OPTIMAL QUALITY AND OPERATIONAL SAFETY STANDARDS IN THE AICM," a document outlining the new enforcement procedure. The decision targets improving punctuality and reducing unscheduled flight operations, which accounted for 3.22% of all movements in the first quarter of 2023.

New Enforcement Measures

The AICM has detailed a procedure to handle flights that attempt to operate outside their scheduled times. Upon notification from the OPSCENTER AFAC system of a deviation, the AICM Slots Sub-Management will verify the schedule and take necessary actions, including informing the airline that the flight plan is not authorized and ensuring that no position or air navigation services are assigned to the flight in question. This streamlined process aims to swiftly address schedule deviations, ensuring minimal disruption to airport operations.

Role of Federal Civil Aviation Agency

The Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) plays a crucial role in this new enforcement strategy. Upon detecting a flight planning to depart outside its assigned time, AFAC will coordinate with AICM's management to prevent any unauthorized takeoffs. This collaborative approach between AICM and AFAC underscores the commitment to uphold the highest standards of operational safety and efficiency at one of Latin America's busiest airports.

Implications for Airlines and Passengers

This policy change has significant implications for airlines and passengers alike. Airlines operating at AICM will now face stricter adherence to their scheduled departure times, potentially leading to operational adjustments. For passengers, this could translate to improved punctuality and a more reliable flight schedule. The AICM's initiative also highlights the importance of coordination among various stakeholders in maintaining an efficient and safe air travel environment.

The move by AICM to enforce strict compliance with flight schedules marks a pivotal moment in its operations. By addressing the issue of unscheduled flights, the airport authority aims to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers while ensuring the safety and efficiency of its operations. As this new policy takes effect, the aviation community will be watching closely to see its impact on the airport's operational dynamics and its potential to set a precedent for other airports facing similar challenges.