Metro rail to operate till 9:40pm from tomorrow

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) has announced a significant extension to the Dhaka Metro Rail service hours, catering to the increased demand during the holy month of Ramadan. Starting from 27 March 2024, the last metro train will now depart at 9pm from Uttara station and at 9:40pm from Motijheel station, marking a strategic enhancement in public transportation accessibility.

Extended Service Hours: A Ramadan Special

In response to the anticipated increase in passenger volume during Ramadan, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique unveiled the new service schedule during a press briefing at the DMTCL's Eskaton office. This adjustment will see the metro rail operating an additional hour beyond its current schedule. Specifically, two early morning trains from Uttara North station and late-night services post-9pm from Motijheel station will be accessible exclusively to MRT and Rapid Pass holders, as ticket counters close at 8:50pm.

Operational Enhancements and Future Plans

The extension is not the only highlight; Siddique also provided insights into the operational advancements and upcoming expansions. With the addition of 10 extra trips during the extended hours, the metro will support an increased daily capacity, accommodating 447,752 passengers. Highlighting future developments, Siddique announced the anticipated operation of the Motijheel-Kamalapur route by June 2025, following the commencement of viaduct installations in March 2024.

Special Considerations and Service Non-operation on Eid

Adhering to the special context of Ramadan, the metro rail has adjusted its regulations. Passengers holding single journey tickets, MRT, or Rapid Passes can remain in the paid areas for up to 75 minutes, with a penalty imposed for overstaying. It's also noted that the metro rail will not operate on Eid day, a decision aligned with previous years' practices to accommodate the significant observance.

As Dhaka Metro Rail embarks on this extended service period, the move is poised to enhance the commuting experience for thousands, reflecting a thoughtful adaptation to the city's evolving transportation needs. With the anticipation of the Motijheel-Kamalapur route's completion, Dhaka's metro rail system is steadily advancing towards a more connected and efficient future.