MBTA and Keolis Navigate Fleet Management Considerations

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and its operating partner Keolis are navigating the complexities of managing their fleet of Kawasaki cab cars. With 23 of these vehicles currently in operation and an additional one poised to return to service, the MBTA is in a position of surplus. The Northside operation requires only 20 cab cars, leaving a few extra that can either be utilized on the Southside or conserved as a standby.

Rebuild and Refurbishment

A significant consideration for the MBTA is the potential rebuild and refurbishment of the 900s series. These vehicles have been showing substantial signs of wear and have not been aging well, leading to the necessity of this decision. Rebuilding and refurbishing these cars could extend their lifespan, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

Capacity Increase

Another suggestion on the table is to increase capacity on the Northside lines during peak hours. Overcrowding has become a regular issue, and using the Rotem cars could be a viable solution. These cars are known for their spacious interiors and could alleviate the stress of rush hour commutes for many passengers.

Additional Kawasaki Cars

Moreover, there is a proposal to place a new bid for more Kawasaki cars. Despite their age, these cars have proven their reliability and performance over time. The challenge will be integrating new technology into these older models, but the potential benefits could outweigh the implementation hurdles. It’s important to note that the real requirement for the Northside operation is 22 sets, not just 20. This surplus is not an excess but a necessary buffer for operational flexibility, considering the reality of car and locomotive failures.