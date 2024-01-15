en English
Local News

Mayor Büyükkılıç Unveils Plan for New Bus Terminal in Kayseri

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Starting the work week on a proactive note, Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Dr. Memduh Büyükkılıç visited the local Intercity Bus Terminal, where he interacted with taxi drivers and local tradespeople. His visit was not just a routine one; it was a platform to unveil the blueprint for a new bus terminal. The proposed terminal aims to be in sync with the current requirements and to integrate more efficiently with the tram line and ring road.

Listening to the Ground

During the visit, Mayor Büyükkılıç took the opportunity to lend an ear to the concerns and suggestions of the locals. His approach was to comprehend their issues firsthand and to strategize prompt resolutions, thereby improving the business environment. Büyükkılıç’s emphasis on Ahi morality – a traditional Turkish guild system promoting ethics in commerce – and humanity, resonated deeply with his audience. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the city’s workers for their dedicated service.

A Vision for the Future

Büyükkılıç unveiled his vision for the upcoming terminal project. The modern design, featuring an ample amount of glass, promises to flood the structure with natural light, creating a warm and inviting environment. He assured that the project will be publicly tendered and initiated within a few months, promising a more peaceful and comfortable service for the community.

Collaborative Efforts

The visit was not a solitary effort. Accompanying the Mayor were the Metropolitan Municipality Secretary General and other officials, underlining the collective commitment of the administration to better public services. The planned integration of the new terminal with the tram line and ring road is a testament to this commitment and the vision of making Kayseri a city that caters to the needs of all its residents.

Local News Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

