Malaysia's ETS to Double Ridership by 2025 with New Trains, Targets 7.5 Million Passengers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 -- The Malaysian Transport Ministry has unveiled ambitious plans to significantly increase the Electric Train Service (ETS) ridership by introducing 10 new sets of six-coach electric trains, aiming to serve over seven million passengers by 2025. This announcement was made by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who highlighted the expected growth in passenger numbers from the current 4,115,242 to an estimated 7,547,565, marking a significant milestone in the country's public transportation expansion efforts.

Strategic Expansion and Enhanced Service

With a strategic aim to cater to the growing demand for efficient and reliable public transportation, the ministry's initiative includes not only the addition of new trains but also doubling the daily trips from 32 to 64. This increase in frequency and capacity is designed to accommodate the surge in passenger volume, especially during peak seasons and festive periods. Minister Loke emphasized the role of these new trains in facilitating easier access to Perlis during the Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025, highlighting the government's commitment to boosting local tourism through improved connectivity.

Addressing Increased Demand

In response to inquiries from PAS Padang Besar MP Rushdan Rusmi on plans to expand the train service to meet the rising passenger demand, Minister Loke assured that the additional electric train sets would significantly enhance the ETS's operational capabilities. Moreover, he revealed plans for the revitalization of 18 old sets of ETS and Komuter trains, which would undergo major overhauls before being reintroduced into service. This multifaceted approach underscores the ministry's dedication to modernizing Malaysia's rail infrastructure and ensuring high standards of service delivery.

Future Prospects and Impact

The rollout of new trains and the increased service frequency are expected to have a profound impact on Malaysia's public transport landscape. By doubling the ETS ridership by 2025, the ministry aims to not only improve the daily commute for millions of Malaysians but also play a crucial role in reducing road congestion and environmental pollution. The move is anticipated to enhance the overall quality of life, promote sustainable urban mobility, and support the nation's economic growth by facilitating smoother travel for both locals and tourists alike.