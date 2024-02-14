Malaga's Metro Expansion: A Green and Connected Future

Malaga's Metro Expansion: Connecting the City, Transforming Lives

Advertisment

On February 14, 2024, a significant milestone was reached as construction began on the new section of Malaga's metro connecting to the Civil Hospital. Led by Juanma Moreno, President of the Junta de Andalucía, the groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of a project that promises to revolutionize sustainable mobility for the city's residents.

A 3-Part Journey to Seamless Connectivity

The ambitious project, spanning 1.8 kilometers, comprises three distinct sections. The first section will link the existing metro tracks with the new ones, creating a smooth transition for passengers. Next is the Eugenio Gross section, which will be put up for tender following the first trimester of construction. Lastly, the final section will extend to Calle Blas de Lezo, with three access points allowing direct connections to the future Regional Hospital.

Advertisment

A 220 Million Euro Investment in Andalucía's Future

With a total cost of 220 million euros, this metro extension ranks among Andalucía's most expensive transportation investments. The project is expected to continue for at least three years, but the benefits for the city and its residents will be far-reaching. By December 2027, the completion date for the tunnel, the Malaga metro system anticipates an increase in passengers to 21 million.

A Collaborative Effort for a Sustainable Malaga

The new metro route has been meticulously planned in collaboration with the city council and representatives of the three districts it traverses. By prioritizing sustainable mobility, this project will not only reduce traffic congestion but also contribute to a greener and more liveable Malaga. The extension will provide a convenient transportation option for the city's residents, connecting them with essential services such as the Regional Hospital.

In conclusion, the commencement of construction on the new metro section to Malaga's Civil Hospital signifies a significant step forward in the city's vision for sustainable mobility. With its collaborative approach and substantial investment, the project will undoubtedly transform the lives of Malaga's residents and contribute to a greener and more connected future.