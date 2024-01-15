Malacca Strait: The Unassuming Giant of Global Trade

Standing at a width of 40km, the Malacca Strait, a waterway that delineates Indonesia from Singapore and Malaysia, is a critical linchpin in the global shipping industry, facilitating a volume and value of trade that surpasses even the Suez Canal in Egypt. A recent study conducted by Professor Lincoln Pratson from Duke University reveals that the Malacca Strait is responsible for 27.9 percent of global merchandise trade by value, a significant leap from the Suez Canal's 16.6 percent.

The Dominance of the Malacca Strait

Pratson's research, published in the journal Communications in Transportation Research, utilized data from 2019 to analyze trade patterns and potential impacts of disruptions at 13 identified global maritime chokepoints. The Malacca Strait, a 40km-wide stretch of water, emerged as a vital vein of global commerce. It's currently facilitating more than a quarter of the world's merchandise trade, far exceeding the volume handled by the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Maritime Chokepoints: The Veins of Global Trade

The study also underscored the strategic importance of these maritime chokepoints, including the South China Sea, a region responsible for trade equivalent to 5 percent of global GDP. This region, however, is fraught with territorial disputes involving seven nations, making it a potential flashpoint that could disrupt global trade. The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies provided a lower estimate of the trade value passing through the South China Sea, at US$3.4 trillion for 2016, which is 36 percent less than other assessments for the same period.

The Impending Risk

The implications of any disruptions in these chokepoints could be catastrophic for global trade. Various threats loom over these regions, including military conflict, natural disasters, and accidents. The heavy dependence of global trade on a few key chokepoints poses a significant risk to the overall logistics and transport system, threatening not just the economy, but the very fabric of global interconnectivity.