Major Upgrades Set for Pocatello's Center Street Underpass: Here's What to Expect

The iconic Center Street underpass in Pocatello is bracing for a major makeover. Starting February 20, the underpass will be closed to vehicular traffic for comprehensive repairs and upgrades. This necessary closure is owing to the replacement of a 12-inch cast iron water line, a relic from 1934, which has been serving the city for almost nine decades.

Project Details and Timeline

The city plans to complete the repairs by the end of August. However, this timeline is subject to change if unexpected issues emerge during the renovation process. The project is mainly funded by state and federal resources. It includes the replacement of the retaining walls on both sides of Center Street, along with sidewalks and handrails.

Additional Improvements

In a bid to enhance the city's infrastructure, a new stormwater mechanical building and a pedestrian bridge will also be constructed as part of the improvements. These additions aim to bolster the city's stormwater management capabilities while providing safer pedestrian access.

Impact on Traffic and Residents

While the underpass will be off-limits to vehicles during the construction phase, alternate routes are available via the Benton or Gould Street overpasses. The construction crews will strive to keep the underpass open for pedestrians. However, there will be times when it is entirely inaccessible due to safety concerns. Residents seeking more information or wishing to express concerns about the project can reach out to the city's engineering department.