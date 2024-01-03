Major Road Resurfacing Project to Disrupt Birmingham Traffic

Brace yourself, residents and commuters of Birmingham, for a significant shift in your daily routes. A major road resurfacing project is set to kick off next week, bringing with it closures, diversions, and a temporary reshuffling of traffic flow. The local government has affirmed that despite the disruption, businesses will continue to operate, and efforts will be made to maintain access to premises as much as possible.

Green Street Closure and Resurfacing

Starting from 7.30 am on Monday, Green Street will be out of bounds for motorists until 8 pm on Friday. This routine will be in effect until January 30. The project aims to improve road conditions for both drivers and cyclists, ensuring smoother and safer journeys for all road users. The bid for the resurfacing project, pegged at nearly $780,000, was approved by the Birmingham city council and awarded to James Paving Company.

Mount Bingham Shutdown

Following the completion of work on Green Street, attention will shift to Mount Bingham. It will be closed during the same hours on weekdays from January 31 to February 8. During this period, the local government has advised those traveling in or through the St Helier area to anticipate delays and allocate extra commuting time.

Temporary Traffic Adjustment on South Hill

To facilitate easier access to the Pier Road car park, traffic flow on South Hill will be temporarily altered. The direction will be reversed between 6 am and 10 am, a strategic move designed to assist Islanders during the disruption. The local government, understanding the potential inconvenience, has made sure necessary mitigation measures are in place to ease the impact on the community.

This road resurfacing project is part of a broader transportation overhaul in the region, with other major developments including the I-35 Capital Express Central project and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s ‘Journey With AUS’ expansion program. As the city gears up for these big changes, residents are urged to stay patient, stay alert, and most importantly, stay safe.