Major Road Development Underway in Portsmouth to Enhance Public Transport

In a significant step toward enhancing public transport infrastructure in Portsmouth, construction work has commenced on a new road development in the pedestrian area off Commercial Road. This multi-million pound initiative, which started on Monday, February 5, is aimed at improving bus travel, walking, and cycling in the city.

Road to Progress

The project involves the creation of a new bus gate on Charlotte Street, exclusively for buses and bicycles. The bus gate, located between Charlotte Street and Commercial Road North, east of Eden Street, is expected to help buses exiting the city center by avoiding mixed traffic and thereby reducing journey times for passengers. The project, part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit (SEHRT) programme, is funded by the government's Transforming Cities Fund.

A Healthier and Efficient Travel Experience

The new infrastructure aims to provide not only faster bus journey times but also promote healthier ways of travel. In a broader sense, this initiative by the city council is expected to reduce congestion in the city, thereby contributing to a more efficient and eco-friendly urban environment.

Anticipated Completion in May 2024

The road development, replacing the pedestrian area, is scheduled for completion in May 2024. The local community and daily commuters are eagerly looking forward to the completion of this project, which is expected to bring about a significant improvement in the public transport system of Portsmouth.