Major Reconstruction of Loomis Road Bridge Underway in Greenfield, Wisconsin

The Loomis Road bridge, a significant throughway over Interstate 894 in Greenfield, Wisconsin, has been closed for a major reconstruction project. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the project, which commenced on February 1. The primary focus of this long-term endeavor is the rehabilitation of the bridge itself and the exit ramp from westbound I-894 to southbound Loomis Road. As a result, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the period of closure.

Navigating the Closure

While the Loomis Road bridge is undergoing reconstruction, motorists are advised to use South 27th Street, Layton Avenue, and South 60th Street as alternative routes. Despite the closure, local businesses in the area are expected to remain accessible throughout the duration of the construction, ensuring minimal impact on the local economy.

Project Scope and Timeline

Initiated in the fall of 2023, this ambitious project aims not only to reconstruct the Loomis Road bridge but also to rehabilitate a 3-mile stretch of I-894 and a 2-mile section of Loomis Road. With the project's completion anticipated by fall 2024, weather permitting, it represents a significant investment in the area's infrastructure.

Financials and Leadership

The budget for this reconstruction endeavor is a considerable $59.7 million. Governor Tony Evers approved the project, and the Zignego Company, a significant player in the field, is leading the operation. The project aims to improve the structural integrity and longevity of the bridge and surrounding roads, thereby promoting smoother traffic flow and enhanced safety for all road users.

For more information about the project, its progress, and any potential changes, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official 511WI.gov website, which regularly updates details pertaining to Wisconsin's transportation projects.