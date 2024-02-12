Major Highway Improvements Underway in Wythe County, Virginia

Highway construction in Wythe County, Virginia, is well underway, with three major projects aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity. The initiatives, funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation's (VDOT) Smart Scale program, began this month and are expected to bring significant benefits to the region.

The Progress Park Connector: A New Pathway to Industrial Growth

The first project is the construction of the Progress Park Connector, a new 2.3-mile road connecting Nye Road and E. Lee Trinkle Road. This new route will provide direct access to Wytheville's Progress Park industrial site, opening up opportunities for economic development and streamlining transportation for businesses and residents alike.

I-77 Exit 41 Interchange: Enhancing Safety and Traffic Flow

The second project focuses on improving the I-77 exit 41 interchange. The upgrades will extend the I-77 northbound deceleration lane and reconfigure the I-77 northbound exit 41 loop ramp and entrance ramp. By realigning the current connection to Nye Road at Peppers Ferry, the changes will improve safety and traffic flow for motorists.

I-81 Exit 73 to Exit 72: Smoother Merging and Exiting

The third project involves the addition of an auxiliary lane connecting the I-81 exit 73 off-ramp with the exit 72 on-ramp. This new lane will provide extra space for merging and exiting traffic, reducing congestion and improving the overall driving experience for commuters and travelers.

As construction proceeds, motorists are advised to stay alert for work along the shoulder of I-81 between exits 73 and 72, as well as on I-77 near exit 41. Nighttime lane closures may occur at both locations, so please plan your travel accordingly and exercise caution when driving in these areas.

These projects, funded by VDOT's Smart Scale program, represent a significant investment in Wythe County's infrastructure. By addressing key transportation challenges and improving connectivity, these initiatives will contribute to the region's economic growth and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

Once complete, the Progress Park Connector, I-77 exit 41 interchange improvements, and the auxiliary lane between I-81 exits 73 and 72 will transform Wythe County's highway system, ensuring smoother, safer, and more efficient travel for all.