en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Maersk Resumes Red Sea and Suez Canal Operations After Houthi Attack

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Maersk Resumes Red Sea and Suez Canal Operations After Houthi Attack

Global shipping giant, Maersk, has announced the resumption of its container vessels’ operations in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The decision comes in the wake of a 48-hour temporary suspension following an attack on the Singapore-flagged vessel, Maersk Hangzhou, by Houthi forces. The incident elicited a response from the US military, leading to the sinking of three Houthi vessels and the elimination of 10 crew members. The Houthi group, based in Yemen, has been targeting international shipping routes in the Red Sea to protest against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Maersk Hangzhou Incident and US Military Response

The Maersk Hangzhou came under attack from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who fired crew-served and small arms weapons at the vessel. The US military, responding to distress calls, sunk three of the four small boats involved in the attack, leading to the death of the Houthi crews. The Maersk Hangzhou, hit by an unknown object, continued its transit north. All crew members aboard the Maersk Hangzhou are reported to be safe.

Impact on Global Commerce

The escalating conflict in the region poses a significant risk to global commerce. The Red Sea is a crucial artery for global trade, with 10% to 15% of all global trade, about $1 trillion in goods, passing through it annually. The Houthi attacks led to several companies, including BP, suspending their operations in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, and rerouting their commercial ships around the southern tip of Africa. This detour raises concerns over increased freight costs and delivery times.

Maersk Resumes Operations

Despite the attack, Maersk plans to sail more than 30 container vessels through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. Plans are updated on a vessel-by-vessel basis, with some set to travel via Suez and others taking the longer route around Africa. The US has deployed warships to the Red Sea and launched a multinational maritime coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to beef up security in this critical global shipping lane. The incident underscores the complexities of regional geopolitics and the fragility of international maritime security, with potential ramifications for global trade and diplomatic relations.

0
Transportation War Watch Now Yemen
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nationwide Truck Driver Protests in India Against Centre's New Law on Hit-and-Run Cases

By Nitish Verma

Tragic Highway Accident in Turkey: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures

By Safak Costu

Iran's Naval Deployment in the Red Sea Stirs Tensions Amid Resilient Oil Markets

By BNN Correspondents

Eurostar Resumes Services Amidst Delays After New Year's Flooding

By BNN Correspondents

Ganqmod Port Shatters Records: Handles Highest Volume of Goods Since I ...
@China · 59 mins
Ganqmod Port Shatters Records: Handles Highest Volume of Goods Since I ...
heart comment 0
Mumbai’s Metro Infrastructure Revolution: Impact and Prospects

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai's Metro Infrastructure Revolution: Impact and Prospects
Truck Drivers’ Strike Sparks Fuel Shortage Panic in Maharashtra

By Rafia Tasleem

Truck Drivers' Strike Sparks Fuel Shortage Panic in Maharashtra
Earthquake Triggers Delays in Korean Air Flights Between Incheon and Ishikawa

By BNN Correspondents

Earthquake Triggers Delays in Korean Air Flights Between Incheon and Ishikawa
Malaysia-China JV Secures MYR943 Million Contract for KUTS Project’s Red Line

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia-China JV Secures MYR943 Million Contract for KUTS Project's Red Line
Latest Headlines
World News
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
5 mins
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
14 mins
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
16 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
18 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
29 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
30 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
38 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
41 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
43 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app