Maersk Resumes Red Sea and Suez Canal Operations After Houthi Attack

Global shipping giant, Maersk, has announced the resumption of its container vessels’ operations in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The decision comes in the wake of a 48-hour temporary suspension following an attack on the Singapore-flagged vessel, Maersk Hangzhou, by Houthi forces. The incident elicited a response from the US military, leading to the sinking of three Houthi vessels and the elimination of 10 crew members. The Houthi group, based in Yemen, has been targeting international shipping routes in the Red Sea to protest against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Maersk Hangzhou Incident and US Military Response

The Maersk Hangzhou came under attack from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who fired crew-served and small arms weapons at the vessel. The US military, responding to distress calls, sunk three of the four small boats involved in the attack, leading to the death of the Houthi crews. The Maersk Hangzhou, hit by an unknown object, continued its transit north. All crew members aboard the Maersk Hangzhou are reported to be safe.

Impact on Global Commerce

The escalating conflict in the region poses a significant risk to global commerce. The Red Sea is a crucial artery for global trade, with 10% to 15% of all global trade, about $1 trillion in goods, passing through it annually. The Houthi attacks led to several companies, including BP, suspending their operations in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, and rerouting their commercial ships around the southern tip of Africa. This detour raises concerns over increased freight costs and delivery times.

Maersk Resumes Operations

Despite the attack, Maersk plans to sail more than 30 container vessels through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. Plans are updated on a vessel-by-vessel basis, with some set to travel via Suez and others taking the longer route around Africa. The US has deployed warships to the Red Sea and launched a multinational maritime coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to beef up security in this critical global shipping lane. The incident underscores the complexities of regional geopolitics and the fragility of international maritime security, with potential ramifications for global trade and diplomatic relations.