Transportation

Macau’s Parking Meter System Questioned for its Practicality and Tourist-Friendliness

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
In a recent meeting of the Central District Community Advisory Board, a pressing issue was brought back to the table by board member António Monteiro. The concern revolved around Macau’s street-side parking meters, which had previously eliminated the ability for motorists to pay with coins. Monteiro raised several significant issues, each revealing a facet of a system that seemed to be at odds with the city’s image and legal obligations.

Conflict of Local Laws and Electronic Payments

Monteiro pointed out a contradiction that lies at the heart of the current parking meter system. Local laws in Macau require the acceptance of legal tender, yet the parking meters exclusively demand electronic payments. This conflict could lead to potential legal ramifications, and it certainly raises questions about the practicality of the system.

Impacts on Tourist-Friendly Reputation

A significant portion of Macau’s visitors rent and drive vehicles while exploring the city. These tourists may not be aware that they need a Macau Pass or a specific bank card to pay for parking. The lack of English instructions on the meters exacerbates this issue, potentially endangering Macau’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination.

System’s Complexity and Lack of Common Payment Options

Monteiro also criticized the complexity of the current system. It does not allow users to extend their parking time remotely or pay at their convenience. The system also lacks support for common electronic payment options like mPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Visa, or Mastercard. He argued that these limitations make the system outdated and impractical, especially considering Macau’s image as a digital, tourist-friendly, and leisure-oriented city.

In a telling incident observed during the board meeting, a driver with a Hong Kong-registered vehicle struggled to operate the parking meter. It took the assistance of security staff from a nearby shop to help the driver navigate the system. This incident underscores the issues raised by Monteiro and serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for a more user-friendly parking meter system in Macau.

