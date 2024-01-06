en English
Transportation

Living Near LaGuardia Airport: A Homeowner’s Decade-Long Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Living Near LaGuardia Airport: A Homeowner's Decade-Long Experience

Imagine waking up to the faint hum of jet engines every morning, the sight of airplanes soaring overhead becoming as commonplace as the sunrise. For one homeowner in New York City, buying a home near LaGuardia Airport was a decision enveloped in initial skepticism, but a decade later, the verdict is unambiguous: no regrets.

Unveiling the Realities of Living Near an Airport

While the prospect of noise pollution and traffic congestion might be off-putting to some, it’s crucial to delve beneath the surface. The homeowner’s experience sheds light on factors such as researching flight paths, noise reduction restrictions, and understanding the dynamics of noise complaints in the area before making a buying decision.

Property Value and Appraisals: A Closer Look

It is a common perception that homes near airports sell for less, but this may not always reflect the reality, thanks to the dynamics of supply and demand. External obsolescence, a term used in property appraisals, can affect property values due to factors such as noise and air pollution. However, it’s worth noting that the zoning of the property can also impact the types of loans available to prospective buyers.

Air Pollution and Health Considerations

Air pollution, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions, is indeed a concern when living near an airport. However, the homeowner points out that residing in an urban city comes with pollution from various other sources, too. In weighing the pros and cons, he found that the benefits of living near the airport surpassed the drawbacks.

The Convenience Factor

A significant advantage that stands out is the convenience for frequent travelers. Living close to the airport can save considerable time and money on airport commutes. The homeowner, in this case, underscores the practicality of this advantage, making the experience overall a positive one.

In conclusion, it’s clear that buying a home near an airport has its challenges. But as our homeowner’s experience illustrates, the potential benefits can, over time, outweigh the apparent drawbacks. Thorough research and understanding of the area, along with an honest assessment of one’s lifestyle and needs, can lead to a living experience that is as unique as it is convenient.

Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

