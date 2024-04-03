Subscribe

0

Limpopo MEC Florence Radzilani Forms Task Team to Quell Taxi Violence After Four Deaths

Mazhar Abbas
Limpopo's Transport MEC Florence Radzilani has taken decisive action following a deadly outbreak of taxi violence in Zebediela, Capricorn District, which claimed four lives last week. In response, Radzilani has established a Provincial Task Team aimed at addressing and resolving the violent disputes that have plagued the taxi industry, particularly those over the contentious Zebediela-Lebowakgomo route. This initiative underscores a commitment to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of both taxi operators and commuters amidst the escalating conflict.

Understanding the Conflict

The recent spate of violence at Mo

