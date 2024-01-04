Lightning Strike Suspected in Edmonds City’s Wayside Horn System Malfunction

In a bustling city like Edmonds, Washington, tranquility is a valued commodity. To combat the noise pollution emanating from train horns at railroad crossings, the city put into operation a wayside horn system in June 2019. However, recent events have cast a shadow on the system’s effectiveness.

Unforeseen Malfunction

On October 12, the city officials were alerted by BNSF officials of an unanticipated malfunction in the wayside horn system. An unwelcome electrical current had found its way into the system, causing interference with BNSF’s signal cabinet at Main Street. Suspicions arose that the malfunction might be linked to a substantial lightning strike on October 10 at the nearby ferry terminal.

Swift Response

Upon receiving the alert, city officials sprung into action, promptly addressing the power supply problem. The city ordered and installed new parts to rectify the issue, and by October 22, the system was back on track, functioning correctly.

The Persisting Problem

Despite the system’s restoration, an unanticipated problem persisted. Train crews, for reasons yet to be determined, continued to use their horns unnecessarily. This continued use of horns, despite the functioning automated horn system, has raised questions and concerns.

The city officials, in response to this persisting issue, are actively working to resolve the situation. They are closely communicating with BNSF to ensure the automated horn system operates as intended, eliminating the need for train crews to sound their horns. The city of Edmonds, committed to preserving its tranquility and ensuring the smooth operation of its rail system, continues to strive for solutions.