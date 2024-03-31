Landslides Halt Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic: Urgent Restoration Underway

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway came to a standstill on Sunday due to multiple landslides, triggered by overnight rains, in Ramban district. The natural calamity has prompted a massive restoration operation, with authorities working diligently to clear the roadblocks and ensure the safety of stranded travelers.

Immediate Response to Natural Calamity

The first signs of trouble appeared around midnight when a massive landslide struck Kishtwari Pather near Nachalana in the Banihal area, closely followed by a mudslide and the descent of shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town. These incidents effectively severed the 270-km-long lifeline that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country. Efforts to clear the debris began at dawn, with the primary goal of restoring vehicular movement as swiftly as possible. Meanwhile, traffic authorities issued advisories, halting the movement of Srinagar-bound vehicles at Nagrota in Jammu and at Jakhani in Udhampur, while those heading towards Jammu were stopped at Qazigund in south Kashmir.

Challenges and Safety Measures

The landslides not only disrupted travel plans but also posed significant risks to those on the road. In a concerning incident late Saturday evening, a truck was hit by a rolling rock at Panthiyal in Ramban, though fortunately, the driver and his helper escaped without injury. This event underscores the unpredictable dangers of traveling in such volatile conditions. Authorities have since urged the public to avoid the Jammu-Srinagar route until it is declared safe, prioritizing the clearance of stranded vehicles once the road is deemed passable.

Advisory for Motorists and Future Precautions

In anticipation of further challenges, the traffic department announced a temporary restriction on heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) to facilitate urgent repairs and the upgradation of a crucial airstrip stretch near Bijbehara in Anantnag district. This measure is expected to last from the early hours of Monday until Tuesday morning. Light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be rerouted to the old national highway alignment in the interim. The advisory particularly targets truck drivers, advising them to postpone their journeys during this critical maintenance period.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of the landslides, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of infrastructure in the face of natural disasters. The ongoing efforts to restore the Jammu-Srinagar national highway highlight the importance of rapid response and the need for constant vigilance to ensure the safety and connectivity of this vital route. With the restoration work in full swing, there is hope that the highway will soon be open to traffic, minimizing the disruption to both local residents and travelers alike.