Lagos VIS Cracks Down on 50 Unroadworthy Commercial Vehicles to Enhance Road Safety

The Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) unleashed a significant enforcement operation on unroadworthy vehicles, emphasizing road safety. The crackdown led to the seizure of over 50 commercial vehicles that failed to meet the minimum standards of roadworthiness, targeting essential safety features such as brakes, wipers, lights, shocks, and tires. This operation is part of a broader initiative to ensure the safety and security of all road users in Lagos.

During an extensive day of enforcement across various Lagos locales, including Costain, Ikorodu Road, Ojuelegba, Yaba, Oyingbo, Ikeja, and Ojodu Berger, VIS officers engaged in meticulous inspections. These checks were aimed at identifying vehicles that posed a risk to public safety due to their dilapidated state.

Bolanle Ogunlola, the deputy spokesperson for the agency, highlighted the educational aspect of the operation, noting that drivers were informed about the dangers of operating vehicles that do not adhere to safety standards.

Comprehensive Safety Standards

The Director of VIS, Akin-George Fashola, underscored the indiscriminate nature of the enforcement, clarifying that roadworthiness expectations apply to all vehicles navigating Lagos roads. Fashola's statements reaffirm the agency's dedication to impartial enforcement and the promotion of regular vehicle maintenance among owners and operators.

This initiative aligns with national efforts, echoed by last year's directive from the Federal Road Safety Corps' Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, for a nationwide clampdown on old and rickety vehicles, sparked by viral footage of an unsafe vehicle on the Sagamu highway.