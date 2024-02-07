Lafayette Regional Airport Introduces Convenient Cell Phone Waiting Area

In a significant step towards enhancing passenger convenience, Lafayette Regional Airport has opened a new cell phone waiting area. The waiting bay, which became operational on Tuesday, is designed as a haven for drivers awaiting the arrival of their passengers. The move comes as a response to federal regulations limiting parking in front of the terminal to swift pickups or drop-offs.

Advertisment

A Convenient Facility

The new waiting area is strategically located adjacent to the long-term parking lot and across Terminal Drive. This allows drivers easy access without the burden of a fee for the first 30 minutes. This cost structure mirrors that of the existing short-term and long-term parking options. However, it is mandatory for motorists to remain with their vehicles while utilizing the cell phone waiting area.

Answering Public Demand

Advertisment

The introduction of this facility comes on the back of numerous requests from travelers using Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT). This clearly illustrates the airport's unwavering commitment to customer service.

Reflecting the Commission's Dedication

Lafayette Airport Commission Chairman, Samuel Pierre, acknowledges the public demand for such a service. He views the new waiting area as a tangible manifestation of the commission's devotion to catering to airport users. The Executive Director, Steven Picou, highlighted the necessity for drivers to stay in their vehicles while waiting in the lot to facilitate smooth operations.