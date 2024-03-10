KiwiRail Boosts Maintenance Efforts for Ageing Ferries Amid Uncertain Future

KiwiRail is intensifying efforts to maintain its aging Cook Strait ferry fleet, following the scrapping of plans for a new fleet due to a budget blowout. International maritime experts from Det Norske Veritas (DNV) have recommended a series of measures to ensure the longevity and reliability of the current vessels, amidst growing concerns over their condition and recent operational failures. This move comes as KiwiRail pivots to a new strategy for fleet replacement, under the shadow of financial setbacks and public calls for an independent inquiry into the service's frequent disruptions.

Increased Maintenance and Expert Consultation

After the unforeseen cancellation of its order for two new ships, KiwiRail is now placing a stronger emphasis on the upkeep of its existing ferries. Recommendations from DNV's recent visit have prompted the addition of more comprehensive weekly and monthly maintenance checks, along with extended periods in dry dock for significant repairs. KiwiRail is also seeking advice on capital investments that could further extend the operational life of its fleet, an essential step given the mechanical issues that led to the Kaitaki losing power in the Cook Strait last year.

New Strategy Amidst Financial Challenges

With the government pulling the plug on a nearly $3 billion ferry and terminal upgrade project, KiwiRail faces the daunting task of developing a new fleet replacement strategy. This development has not only led to a significant write-down of its assets but also spotlighted the urgent need for new ferries and ports in Wellington and Picton. Despite these challenges, KiwiRail has managed to achieve a 99.6 percent reliability rate and 91 percent punctuality for its ferry journeys this summer, a testament to its commitment to maintaining high service standards under difficult circumstances.

Public and Regulatory Scrutiny

The recent hull damage incidents and a series of cancellations and delays have intensified public scrutiny and calls for an independent inquiry into the Cook Strait ferry service. Consumer New Zealand's complaint to the Commerce Commission against Interislander and Bluebridge, for allegedly misleading stranded passengers about their rights, highlights the growing frustration among ferry users. As KiwiRail navigates these turbulent waters, the importance of a reliable and efficient ferry service for New Zealand's freight and passenger transport cannot be understated, especially given the critical role it plays in the nation's $14 billion annual freight movement.