Transportation

Ketchum Launches Major Roadway Improvement Project on Main Street

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
As the calendar flips to 2024, the city of Ketchum is embarking on an ambitious project that will transform the Main Street corridor. A pivotal part of the city’s infrastructure, Main Street, is set to receive a facelift aimed at enhancing safety for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Unveiling the New Design

On January 10, a new design for the project will be unveiled to the public at the Argyros Performing Arts Center. An additional presentation may take place on January 11 at City Hall. This community conversation will provide an opportunity for residents to gain insight into various design elements, including the placement of trees, sidewalk furniture, and bike racks. The project will impact the area from just north of 10th Street to River Street.

The Journey Thus Far

The design phase for this significant roadway improvement project began back in 2022, guided by the engineering firm HDR’s alternatives analysis report. A noteworthy alteration in the initial proposal was the decision to add a fifth left-hand turn lane at the Sun Valley Road intersection. The original plan to reduce the four-lane roadway to three lanes was discarded, showcasing the project’s adaptive approach.

Project Objectives and Timeline

The project’s objectives are manifold. They include reconstructing the roadway, improving traffic signal timing, synchronizing traffic lights, and enhancing pedestrian safety through ADA compliance. The project also intends to reduce pedestrian crossing distances with bulb-out curb extensions and construct a raised intersection at Sun Valley Road. A long-standing issue with no left turns in the city will also be addressed. Public presentations are slated for early February, followed by a bidding period in February and March. If all goes as planned, construction will commence in spring, ushering in a new era for Ketchum’s Main Street.

Transportation
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

