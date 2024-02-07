Kentucky's Little Bayou de Chien Bridge Closed Due to Structural Issues

The Little Bayou de Chien Bridge, a significant connector on KY 1907/Swamp Root Road in northern Fulton County, Kentucky, is in a state of lockdown due to serious structural challenges. The announcement was made by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), who deemed the bridge unsafe for the traffic flow between KY 94 and KY 781, an area northeast of the Cayce community.

Advertisment

Structural Complications Lead to Closure

The bridge's closure was triggered by troubling structural issues, discovered at mile 1.72 of Swamp Root Road. The severity of the problem has led to the bridge being completely closed off to all traffic. As a result, the movement between KY 94 and KY 781 is severely hampered, causing potential disruptions for local residents and travelers alike.

Bridge Assessment Pending

Advertisment

KYTC engineers are slated to undertake a thorough evaluation of the bridge's condition to decide whether repairs can restore it to a safe state or if a replacement is in order. Until this crucial assessment is completed, the bridge will remain inaccessible to the public.

Stay Updated Via Social Media

In these uncertain times, KYTC advises residents and travelers to stay informed about the bridge's status and any new developments. The KYTC District 1 Facebook page is the recommended source for obtaining the latest information regarding this situation.