Keightley Way Tunnel Closure: Five-Week Vehicular Interruption from 16th January

London will witness the closure of a major artery, the Keightley Way Tunnel, starting Tuesday, 16th of January, 2024, at 9:30 am. The tunnel is set to remain out of bounds for vehicular traffic for an approximate span of five weeks. This closure is necessitated by structural repair works that are to be undertaken by a contractor.

Impact on the Traffic Flow

The closure of the Keightley Way Tunnel will undoubtedly impact the regular traffic flow, especially those commuting towards Camp Bay. However, the government has put in place a temporary traffic light system that will be operational from Victualling Yard to Dolphin's Restaurant, ensuring that access to Camp Bay remains unhindered during the repair period.

Diversion and Pedestrian Access

To mitigate the inconvenience caused by the closure, the government has planned for advance roadworks and diversion signs to guide drivers around the affected area. Pedestrian access to the tunnel has been given special consideration. To accommodate foot traffic, the tunnel will be open to pedestrians from 6 pm to 8 pm on weekdays, and for the entire day on weekends.

Structural Repair Works Across London

The closure of the Keightley Way Tunnel is part of a broader set of planned works across London. These include lane and footway restrictions, lane closures, bridge closures, carriageway restrictions, and implementation of temporary traffic signals due to various activities like utility works, borough works, and construction activity. Some of these works, causing minor delays and possible diversions for drivers, are expected to continue until 2026.

With the inconvenience caused by these extensive repair works, the government has issued an apology to the public, signifying an understanding of the impact of these activities on daily commuting.