Joby Aviation and Clay Lacy Aviation Set To Launch First Electric Aviation Charging System

In a significant stride towards sustainable aviation, Joby Aviation has partnered with Clay Lacy Aviation to establish the first electric aviation charging system at the John Wayne Airport, Orange County. This monumental venture is part of a $100 million overhaul, aiming to infuse sustainability into aviation.

Charging the Future of Air Travel

The charging system is devised to bolster Joby’s Global Electric Aviation Charging System (GEACS). This innovative system is a critical component to facilitate the operation of Joby’s electric air taxi and other electric aircraft. The electric air taxi, a remarkable feat of modern engineering, is an emissions-free vehicle endowed with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.

A Leap Towards Eco-friendly Mobility

The Joby air taxi aims to revolutionize the way we perceive mobility. It is designed to offer high-speed mobility for up to five passengers, including the pilot, on routes extending up to 100 miles. The new charger installation at SNA is a significant leap towards initiating electric air taxi operations. These operations, slated to commence in 2025, promise to offer immense convenience to the community without adding any noise or emissions to the environment.

Spurring the Transition to Clean Flight

Joby’s initiative goes beyond the integration of electric air taxis. It includes offering their universal charging interface specifications freely to facilitate the global transition to clean flight. This generous move is anticipated to catalyze a significant shift in the aviation industry, pushing it towards a more sustainable future.