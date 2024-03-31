Japan Embraces Ride-Hailing in Tokyo, Kyoto to Mitigate Taxi Driver Shortage

Japan has initiated a groundbreaking shift in its transportation sector by permitting ride-hailing services in key urban areas, including Tokyo and Kyoto. This strategic move, aimed at alleviating the chronic shortage of taxi drivers across the nation, marks a significant departure from the country's previous stance on ride-hailing platforms. Starting from Monday, drivers holding standard licenses are now able to offer taxi services during specified hours using their personal vehicles, under the condition that they are affiliated with a local taxi company.

Addressing the Driver Shortage

The introduction of ride-hailing services in Japan's capital, Tokyo, its neighboring cities of Musashino and Mitaka, as well as the historical city of Kyoto, is a direct response to the urgent need for more taxi drivers. The services, available