Jammu's Winter Preparedness: New Machinery and Innovative Tech for Snow Clearance

In the heart of winter, Jammu is bracing itself for the seasonal onslaught of snow. Leading from the front, Secretary of the Public Works (R&B) Department, Bhupinder Kumar, convened a meeting to examine the readiness for snow clearance operations during the current winter season. The focus was on the deployment of resources, technology, and coordination.

New Machinery and Innovative Technology

The Secretary was informed about the notable addition of 158 new machinery units over the past three years. This significant investment has boosted the snow clearance capabilities of the Public Works Department (PWD). In an innovative move, the PWD has embraced new technology to minimize damage to road surfaces during snow clearance operations. Fixed plough attachments with plastic edges made from Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) have been mounted on JCBs and tractors. Approximately 250 of these snow attachments will be deployed this winter, marking a shift towards a more sustainable and efficient approach to snow removal.

Priority Areas and Coordination

Bhupinder Kumar emphasized that main roads, hospitals, and vital installations should be prioritized for snow clearance. The major roadways, such as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road, and roads leading to key regions like Sonamarg, Gurez, and Karnah, must remain accessible. He also underscored the importance of speedy snow removal from the Srinagar Airport, railway stations, and tourist destinations. These areas, being the lifelines of the region, must be kept functional at all times, the Secretary stressed.

Inter-Agency Collaboration for Snowfall Management

The meeting was attended by representatives from various agencies including BEACON, SAMPARK, NHAI, and NHIDCL. These agencies presented their action plans for snowfall management and pledged to work in unison for minimizing the inconvenience caused to the public due to snowfall. This inter-agency collaboration underlines the commitment to ensure a seamless and effective response to snowfall, keeping the region moving even in the harshest winter conditions.