Italy-France: Spotlight on Multimodal Transport and Bilateral Cooperation

On February 6, 2024, the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Nice Cote d'Azur convened a conference spotlighting transportation and development strategies between Italy and France. Taking place at the Montral room of the French airport, the event witnessed significant participation from Davide Falteri, the Municipal Councilor of Genoa.

Advertisment

Multimodal Transportation and Synergy

Falteri unveiled a suite of ongoing projects in Genoa, underscoring the critical role of multimodal transportation and synergy between Genoa and Nice in driving economic and social progress in Liguria and Northwest Italy. He emphasized Genoa's pivotal position in cruise tourism and the region's standing as a tourism leader at the national level.

Genoa's Strategic Infrastructure Developments

Advertisment

The future infrastructural developments in Genoa, such as the Third Railway Crossing, the Genoa New Highway Gutter, and the New Port Dam, were highlighted as crucial improvements to facilitate the transit of goods and passengers, alleviate congestion, and accommodate large ships. These enhancements are set to cement Genoa's status as a strategic hub in Europe.

Appreciation and Collaboration

Appreciation was voiced for Daniela Teodori, Senior Consultant, for her strategic assistance in nurturing new collaborative projects between Genoa and Nice. The conference underscored the importance of connectivity, multimodality, and bilateral collaboration, bringing to light the new opportunities ushered in by the multimodal exchange hub at Nice Cote d'Azur Airport.

Keynote speakers and participants engaged in discussions around the existing and potential connections via rail, air, and road networks and their implications for both economic and cultural exchanges. The historical and strategic partnership between Genoa and Nice, rooted in a shared maritime heritage and over a decade of collaboration agreements, was reaffirmed during this event.