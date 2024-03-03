IRF World Congress 2024 in Istanbul: A Call for Abstracts on Future Mobility

The International Road Federation (IRF Geneva) is gearing up for the IRF World Congress 2024, slated for 15-18 October in Istanbul, Turkey. Under the theme 'Connecting to Empower Mobility: Roads as Enablers of a Sustainable Future for All', the congress seeks submissions that promise to shape the future of road and transport development. The deadline for submitting 350-word abstracts in English is fast approaching on 10 March 2024.

Themes for Submission

With a broad range of topics, the congress aims to cover all facets of modern and future mobility. Submissions are invited on subjects like Sustainable Roads & Transport Development, Climate Change Mitigation, Safe Roads, Innovative Technologies, and Energy Transition among others. This diverse thematic approach underscores the congress's commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges and opportunities within the transport and mobility sector.

Submission Guidelines and Opportunities

The IRF Geneva has provided detailed Abstract Guidelines to assist potential contributors in framing their submissions. While the submission of a full paper is optional, abstracts must resonate with one or more of the congress's 11 themes and 75 sub-themes. Accepted papers stand a chance to be published and vie for the Best Paper Award, offering a significant platform for contributors to gain recognition and disseminate their work. This initiative highlights the IRF's dedication to fostering innovation and sharing knowledge within the global mobility and transport community.

How to Submit

Individuals, organizations, and institutions interested in presenting their projects, ideas, research, and techniques are encouraged to submit their abstracts through the Abstract Submission Portal. The call for abstracts is an open invitation to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive mobility future. For any inquiries, participants can contact [email protected] for further assistance.

As the deadline draws near, the IRF World Congress 2024 presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders across the mobility and transport sectors to contribute to a dialogue on sustainable, inclusive, and innovative road and transport solutions. With its focus on a wide array of crucial themes, the congress is poised to set the stage for significant advancements in how we think about, develop, and manage road and transport infrastructure for a sustainable future.