Iraq embarks on an unprecedented journey to transform its transportation infrastructure, launching the procurement process for two monumental projects: the Baghdad metro and the Najaf-Karbala railway. This news, announced on February 13, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Iraq's development and signals its commitment to modernization.

The Baghdad Metro: A Beacon of Urban Progress

$2.5 billion is the estimated cost of Iraq's first elevated metro system in its capital city, Baghdad. The project, comprising seven lines and 62 stations, aims to improve transportation and create valuable experience in managing and maintaining a complex system. Spanning 148 km, the metro will boast driverless trains with different classes, including a car reserved for women and children and accommodations for passengers with reduced mobility.

The Baghdad metro is expected to transport nearly 5 million passengers daily, alleviating traffic congestion and providing a more efficient transportation network for the city's burgeoning population.

The Najaf-Karbala Railway: Facilitating Safe Pilgrimage

In addition to the Baghdad metro, Iraq is also inviting bids for a 90 km railway connecting the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. The railway project aims to provide fast and secure transportation for pilgrims visiting these sacred sites.

The planned railway will not only enhance the pilgrimage experience but also contribute to the local economy by promoting tourism and creating job opportunities.

Global Collaboration: Qatar, UAE, and International Partners

Companies from various countries, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, have expressed interest in bidding for these lucrative contracts. The National Investment Commission in Iraq has appointed international consultants to evaluate the bids and advise on the best offers.

The metro and railway projects will be offered as investments, with companies from around the world participating. Once investors are selected, a timetable for completion will be set.

In conclusion, Iraq's ambitious transportation projects signify the country's dedication to progress and modernization. By improving transportation in Baghdad and facilitating safe pilgrimage to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, these initiatives promise to transform the cultural and economic landscape of Iraq.

As companies from Qatar, the UAE, and other nations join forces with Iraq to bring these projects to fruition, the world watches with anticipation, eager to witness the unfolding narrative of human endurance, ambition, and the blurring lines between technology and humanity.

The tenders for these projects are available until March 12, 2024, and responses are due by April 11, 2024. The future of Iraq's transportation system hangs in the balance, and the outcome of these bids will undoubtedly shape the course of the nation's history.