Iowa Cities Altoona and Bondurant Plan New Interchange for Future Growth

In the heart of Iowa, two cities with visionary spirits are forging a path towards progress. Altoona and Bondurant, nestled on the east side, have embarked on an ambitious journey to plan a new interchange. This infrastructural marvel is designed to support the burgeoning growth expected in their regions over the coming decades.

A Timely Collaboration for Future Growth

February 8, 2024 - In a bid to secure $500,000 in state funding, the cities are pooling resources to finance a comprehensive study. The remaining costs for the estimated $625,000 project will be covered by the cities themselves. The aim? To determine the optimal location for the new roadway that will create a connection for interstate drivers to US 65 south.

The proposed study will meticulously assess potential sites between exits 143 and 149 along Interstate 80. This initiative couldn't be more timely, as developers have shown increased interest in acquiring land within the area for housing and business developments.

Expanding Territories and Urban Landscapes

Bondurant, in particular, has recently expanded its territory by annexing over a thousand acres north of the proposed interchange. This strategic move underscores the city's commitment to growth and development.

A Vision for 2040 and Beyond

The funding for the study is expected to become available in 2028, with the results anticipated by 2030 at the earliest. Consequently, the completion of the interchange construction could be delayed until around 2040 or later. However, Altoona City Engineer John Dostart emphasizes the importance of early planning, especially while the land remains undeveloped.

Once the study is complete, public input will be gathered, and preliminary plans will be shared for community review. The construction of the interchange is envisioned to enhance accessibility, stimulate growth, and strengthen community facilities and services.

In the grand tapestry of urban development, Altoona and Bondurant are weaving a story of collaboration, foresight, and progress. This new interchange is not merely a roadway; it's a testament to their unwavering commitment to a thriving future.