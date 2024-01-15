en English
Automotive

InsureDaily.co.uk Recommends Five Essential Car Checks for January

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
As the cold grip of winter tightens, drivers everywhere face the daunting prospect of icy roads and reduced visibility. And while winter’s beauty can be enchanting, its challenges are not. In this context, InsureDaily.co.uk, a motor insurance company, has stepped forward with five indispensable car checks to ensure a safe and cost-effective journey this January.

Preserving the Lifeblood – Your Car’s Battery

The first checkpoint on this winter roadmap is your car’s battery. Particularly if it has crossed the three-year mark, it becomes more susceptible to corrosion and other forms of damage. Ensuring that it is in good condition and fully charged can be a lifesaver on those frosty mornings when the temperature plummets.

Treads and Pressure – The Tyres’ Tale

The second recommendation zeroes in on the tyres. A thorough examination of tread depth, pressure, and overall condition is crucial. The company also suggests considering winter tyres, known for their superior traction in icy conditions, a key factor in maintaining control on slippery surfaces.

Lighting the Way – Vehicle Lights

Thirdly, as the days grow shorter and fog blankets the roads, it’s essential to verify that all vehicle lights are operational and clean. A well-lit car is not only a legal requirement but also a beacon of safety in the gloomy winter landscape.

Antifreeze – The Engine’s Winter Coat

Fourth on the list is checking and maintaining the correct levels of antifreeze. This simple yet vital step can prevent the engine from freezing, a common yet potentially disastrous occurrence in severe winter conditions.

Visibility – The Windscreen’s Pledge

Lastly, but by no means least, comes the windscreen and wiper blades. Ensuring they are clear of damage and functioning optimally is fundamental for maintaining visibility, a key player in the theater of winter driving.

Paul Daly, Director of InsureDaily.co.uk, further advises carrying an emergency winter kit. This kit should include a blanket, shovel, torch, first aid kit, food and drink supplies, and de-icer and scraper. Such preparation underscores the importance of safety and reliability to avoid breakdowns and ensure joyful, trouble-free winter journeys.

Finally, the company also warns about the dangers of using certain car features in snowy conditions and provides a list of essential items that drivers should keep in their cars during the winter. This proactive approach not only safeguards drivers but also keeps maintenance costs down, highlighting the importance of preparedness in the face of winter’s trials.

Automotive Transportation Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

