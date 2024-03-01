Innovative Conveyor System Speeds Up I-40 Widening in North Carolina, Enhances Safety

Highway contractor S.T. Wooten has pioneered an innovative approach to delivering asphalt for the $420 million Interstate 40 widening project in North Carolina. By deploying a 280-foot-long conveyor system over I-40 near Clayton, the company ensures continuous asphalt delivery, facilitating round-the-clock work and minimizing traffic disruption. This strategic move not only accelerates project progress but also significantly enhances safety for both the work crews and the traveling public.

Innovative Solution to Logistics Challenge

Confronted with stringent traffic regulations that restrict haul truck access to the work zone to a narrow window from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., S.T. Wooten devised the conveyor system as a means to bypass these limitations. Situated at the rear of an asphalt plant on Cleveland Road, just off the interstate, the system transports hot-mix asphalt directly to the paving site in the median.

This setup enables the company to maintain a steady flow of materials, essential for the resumption of night-shift work after the winter hiatus. According to project manager Matt Davis, this method of delivery is not only safer but also prevents approximately 8,000 truck trips in traffic, thereby reducing potential congestion and hazards associated with dump trucks entering and exiting the highway.

Construction and Impact

The construction of the conveyor system, which took about a month and was executed in two phases to accommodate traffic flow, showcases S.T. Wooten's commitment to innovation and efficiency. Spanning 280 feet in length and towering 40 feet above the ground, the conveyor is capable of delivering between 150,000 to 175,000 tons of asphalt, directly contributing to the project's expedited timeline. Furthermore, the company had previously mitigated traffic impact by constructing a temporary ramp to its asphalt and concrete plant in Garner, preventing more than 34,000 haul truck trips in interstate traffic.

Project Overview and Challenges

The I-40 widening project, stretching 13 miles between Clayton and Raleigh, commenced in October 2018 with the goal of expanding the interstate from four to eight lanes, and in some sections, to ten lanes. Despite starting with a budget of $360 million and facing various challenges, including a tragic incident where a supervisor was killed by a drunken driver, the project has made significant headway. Notable achievements include the completion of the first 7-mile phase and the near-completion of a second diverging diamond interchange at Jones Sausage Road. These developments, coupled with the innovative use of the conveyor system, underscore the project's dynamic response to obstacles and its unwavering pursuit of efficiency and safety.