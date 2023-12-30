en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Infrastructure Project Progress: Tender Process for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3 to Begin

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:23 pm EST
Infrastructure Project Progress: Tender Process for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3 to Begin

The commencement of the tender process for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3 marks a significant landmark in an ongoing infrastructure initiative. This development is part of a concerted effort to enhance connectivity and transportation. The announcement not only underscores the project’s progression but also serves as a beacon for companies seeking to bid on the construction and development of these corridors.

Details of the Infrastructure Project

The project’s primary focus is on the submission of proposals for the Amaila Falls Hydropower project in Guyana and the latest PEB tenders in India. A notable inclusion in the project is Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL) contract worth Rs. 21.16 Crores awarded to M/s MEMCO Associates (India) Private Limited. This contract pertains to the Rolling Stock Maintenance for the Phase-1 project, which covers two corridors – Corridor-1 from Washermenpet to Airport and Corridor-2 from Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount. The Phase-1 project spans a 45.046 km network, encompassing both underground and elevated stations.

Significance of the Project

The collaboration between CMRL and MEMCO Associates is a crucial stride towards maintaining high standards in metro operations. Highlighting the project’s global impact is the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which ensures safe passage of grain exports through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The initiative has been extended for either 60 or 120 days, stabilizing global food prices and markets by allowing the supply of 25 million tons of grain and foodstuffs.

Future Developments

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has recently floated a tender for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a state-of-the-art 25kV flexible OHE and sectioning posts for the Nagpur Metro Rail Project, Phase-2. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension of the existing 4 corridors of Phase-I is currently under examination by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and will soon be put forth before the Union Cabinet. The Phase-II is expected to connect satellite cities and industrial areas, leading to a substantial increase in ridership.

0
Transportation
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Travel Disrupted as Eurostar Cancels All Train Services Amid Severe Flooding

By BNN Correspondents

Teenage Boy Accidentally Flown to Puerto Rico in Holiday Travel Mishap

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services, Strands Hundreds

By BNN Correspondents

Eurostar Resumes Services Following Flood-Induced Disruption

By BNN Correspondents

Airbus A380: The Unexpected Resurgence of the Superjumbo ...
@Aviation · 22 mins
Airbus A380: The Unexpected Resurgence of the Superjumbo ...
heart comment 0
India Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting Southern Connectivity

By Rafia Tasleem

India Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting Southern Connectivity
Infrastructure Progress: Tender Process Set for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3

By Waqas Arain

Infrastructure Progress: Tender Process Set for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3
Eurostar to Resume Operations on Sunday Following Flood-Induced Disruptions

By Salman Khan

Eurostar to Resume Operations on Sunday Following Flood-Induced Disruptions
Eurostar Resumes Full Service After Flood-Induced Disruptions

By BNN Correspondents

Eurostar Resumes Full Service After Flood-Induced Disruptions
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
14 seconds
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
29 seconds
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
52 seconds
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
1 min
Parkinson's Patient Regains Voice in Miraculous Medical Recovery
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
1 min
Rangers Seek VAR Audio from SFA to Clarify Controversial Penalty Decision
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
2 mins
16-year-old Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Triumphs Over Raymond van Barneveld
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
3 mins
Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
3 mins
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
4 mins
Nottingham Forest Breaks Losing Streak with Victory Over Manchester United
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
50 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app