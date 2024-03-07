Indore-Chandigarh Express Extended to Una: Boost for Himachal Connectivity Starting March 14

Responding to public demand, Northern Railways announced the extension of the Indore-Chandigarh (19307/19308) Weekly Express to Una in Himachal Pradesh, starting March 14. Ambala divisional railway manager, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, confirmed the train will now operate as the Una-Indore-Una Express, enhancing connectivity and catering to the transportation needs of the region.

Advertisment

Key Details of the Extension

The extension marks a significant milestone in the Northern Railways' efforts to improve rail connectivity in the region. Train number 19307 Indore-Chandigarh Express will commence its journey from Indore on March 14, reaching Una and marking the inauguration of this extended route. The return journey, train number 19308 Chandigarh-Indore Express, will originate from Una, ensuring passengers from Himachal Pradesh have direct access to major cities en route to Indore. The train will make important stops at several stations, including Chandigarh, Mohali, Morinda, Rupnagar, Anandpur Sahib, and Nangal Dam, catering to a wider passenger base.

Timings, Stops, and Fare Structure

Advertisment

Under the new schedule, the train will depart from Una at 1:50 pm, arriving in Chandigarh at 4:20 pm, the same day. From Chandigarh, it will set off for Indore at 4:30 pm, reaching its destination the following day at 3:05 pm. The extended service will stop at major cities such as Ambala, Saharanpur, Meerut, Hazrat Nizzamuddin, Mathura, Agra, Gwalior, Guna, and Ujjain. The train offers various classes, including first AC, second AC, third AC, and sleeper, with a fare of Rs 3,415 for first AC, Rs 1,975 for second AC, Rs 1,340 for third AC, and Rs 435 for sleeper class from Chandigarh to Indore. Fare details from Una to Indore are yet to be announced.

Implications for Regional Connectivity

This extension is a response to the long-standing demand from the public and is expected to significantly benefit commuters in Himachal Pradesh, offering them a more convenient and efficient travel option. It not only strengthens the connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and major cities across the route but also encourages tourism and economic growth in the region. As the service begins, it will be interesting to observe the impact of this extended rail route on the local communities, tourism, and the overall transportation landscape in Northern India.